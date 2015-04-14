NEW YORK, April 14 BNY Mellon Corp CEO
Gerald Hassell on Tuesday received support and a rebuke from one
of the bank's newest board members.
Trian Fund Management's Ed Garden, who joined the bank's
board about four months ago, said nobody on the board is
satisfied with BNY Mellon's past performance under Hassell's
leadership. Garden, who made his remarks at BNY Mellon's annual
meeting in New York City, also said the board supports Hassell
and his management team.
Going forward, Garden said Hassell and his team will be held
accountable for meeting the bank's financial targets.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)