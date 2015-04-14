(Adds comments from BNY Mellon board member, bank analyst)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tim McLaughlin
NEW YORK, April 14 Embattled BNY Mellon Corp
CEO Gerald Hassell, under fire from activist investors,
received a public rebuke on Tuesday at the bank's annual meeting
for lagging past performance, but also a vote of support to make
improvements going forward.
The words of criticism and support came from Ed Garden, who
joined BNY Mellon's board in December. Garden is a senior
executive at Trian Fund Management LP, the activist hedge fund
run by billionaire Nelson Peltz that owns about 2.6 percent of
BNY Mellon's stock.
"Nobody is satisfied with past performance," Garden said
toward the end of the hour-long annual meeting in New York City.
But at the same time, Garden said the bank's board supports
Hassell and his management team, though they will be held
accountable for meeting the financial targets they've laid out.
Hassell, who became CEO in 2011, has been criticized by
investors and analysts for missing key targets, such as profit
forecasts. Earlier this month, activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management said BNY Mellon's employee base is "bloated"
and disproportionately larger than its rivals. Marcato said the
bank has 10,000 excess employees.
"We know there are things we have to do better," Hassell
said.
About 40 people, not including board members and senior
executives, attended the annual meeting, which also was webcast.
Annual meetings tended to be scripted events, but Hassell
patiently fielded several pointed questions from outspoken
banking analyst Mike Mayo of CLSA.
Mayo, for example, asked Hassell why it has taken so long to
reduce the number of custody platforms at the world's largest
custody bank. Hassell said the bank now has two custody
platforms, down from four, and he expects to only have one by
this time next year.
Mayo also asked why the bank has lost market share in its
core custody business.
"It's slipped a little bit. I'll admit to that," Hassell
said. But he added the bank has been more selective in adding
clients, to ensure the business is profitable.
Hassell has made a number of moves to streamline the bank's
operations, such as selling its headquarters and its corporate
trust units in Japan and Mexico.
Garden joined Hassell in offering an upbeat outlook for the
bank.
"We're going to be a force to be reckoned with in everything
we do," Garden said.
