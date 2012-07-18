July 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said Wednesday that second-quarter net income had fallen 37 percent after it had paid more than $200 million to settle an investor lawsuit and experienced declines in its overall revenue.

The world's largest custody bank reported net income of $466 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $735 million, or 59 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell to $3.62 billion from $3.85 billion.