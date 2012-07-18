* Forex revenue falls 15 pct
* Bank weighs charging clients on euro deposits
* Total revenue slides 6 pct
July 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp on
Wednesday reported lower second-quarter profit and discussed
charging clients on their euro deposits as jittery investors
feel more comfortable parking their cash rather than buying
stocks and bonds.
BNY Mellon executives said they are worried the bank could
see a prolonged trend of excess deposit accumulation because of
problems in the euro zone. Holding excess deposits increases
costs while the bank struggles to earn money on the funds in an
ultra-low interest rate environment.
"Europe is still an absolute mess," BNY Mellon Chief
Executive Gerald Hassell said on a conference call.
BNY Mellon Chief Financial Officer Todd Gibbons told
Reuters it was possible the bank would impose some kind of
charge on euro deposits. No decision has been made, he said.
In the second quarter, total noninterest-bearing client
deposits at the bank were $63 billion, up 46 percent from
year-ago levels. The bank declined to give a breakdown of euro
deposits.
As Nomura Equity Research analyst Glenn Schorr said in a
research report, BNY Mellon's net interest margin -- largely the
difference between what the bank pays on deposits and what it
earns on the money through investing -- fell to 1.25 percent,
compared with 1.41 percent in the year-ago period.
The bank's core fees were strong, but that was offset by
weak net interest income and lower investment income, Ken Usdin,
an analyst at Jefferies & Co Inc, said in a research note.
The world's largest custody bank reported quarterly net
income of $466 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $735
million, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Gibbons said the bank's core
earnings in the quarter were about 53 cents a share, matching
the estimates of analysts. BNY Mellon shares, which closed 3
cents lower at $21.69, are down nearly 12 percent over the past
12 months, while the S&P 500 index has climbed 5 percent.
As announced earlier this month, the quarterly results
included an after-tax charge of $212 million to settle an
investor lawsuit accusing the bank of imprudently investing
their cash in a risky debt vehicle that collapsed in 2008.
Quarterly revenue fell to $3.62 billion from $3.85 billion.
Assets under custody and administration amounted to $27.1
trillion, an increase of 3 percent from a year earlier.
Investment management fees declined 3 percent to $749
million on lower mutual fund revenue. But performance fees in
the quarter tripled to $54 million from year-ago levels.
Foreign exchange revenue fell 15 percent to $157 million.
BNY Mellon faces several lawsuits that accuse the bank of
overcharging on forex trades, but denies any wrongdoing.
The bank's wealth management unit reported average loans
totaled $7.76 billion, an increase of 13 percent over year-ago
levels. Wealth management's average deposits climbed 25 percent
to $11.3 billion.
The bank continued to book net inflows into its investment
funds. Long-term flows were $26 billion in the quarter as
clients pumped money into bond funds. Meanwhile, money market
funds experienced net outflows of $14 billion as investors
looked for higher interest rates in other products.
