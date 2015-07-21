July 21 Under pressure from activist hedge funds
to cut costs and boost profit, BNY Mellon Corp Chief Executive
Gerald Hassell did just that in the second quarter, beating Wall
Street expectations, but on Tuesday he declined to raise the
bank's outlook for the rest of the year.
"We do feel good about the progress we're making ... and
pulling it through ... to the bottom line," Hassell said during
a conference call with investors and analysts.
Hassell said, however, he expected higher regulatory costs
and more expenses from bringing new clients on board during the
second half of the year.
"I think we're going to stick with our guidance of having
expenses essentially flat versus last year," Hassell said,
tempering expectations of analysts.
He was responding to a question from Sanford Bernstein
analyst Luke Montgomery, who asked if the company felt
comfortable raising its profit margin outlook after reporting a
21 percent increase in second-quarter earnings.
One of the world's largest custody banks, BNY Mellon
reported adjusted earnings of $868 million, or 77 cents a share,
during the second quarter. That compared with $715 million, or
62 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 66 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of BNY Mellon rose $1.08, or 2.6 percent, to $44.08
in late Tuesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock is up 14.6 percent over the past 12 months, beating
the 7.8 percent advance on the benchmark S&P 500 index.
One of Hassell's chief critics has been Richard McGuire, who
runs hedge fund Marcato Capital Management. Earlier this year,
Marcato released a report that said BNY Mellon had 10,000 excess
employees.
During the second quarter, BNY Mellon's total non-interest
expense, which includes staff-related costs, dropped 1 percent
from year-earlier levels, on an adjusted basis. The decline
partly reflected lower headcount, the impact of curtailing the
bank's U.S. pension plan and a stronger dollar.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)