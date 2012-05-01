UPDATE 1-Acacia Mining sees 40 percent boost from mine extension
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
(Corrects spelling of judge's name to Ney, not Nay, paragraph 2)
BOSTON May 1 A Virginia state judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that accused BNY Mellon Corp of overcharging on foreign exchange trades for pension funds in that state.
Terrence Ney, a state judge in Fairfax County, said the pension funds, including the Virginia Retirement System, did not show evidence that they submitted claims for payment in connection with their allegations of overcharging on forex trades. A claim for payment is an essential part of proving a fraudulent action under the Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers Act, the judge said in his ruling. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.