BOSTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) Bank of New York Mellon Chief
Executive Gerald Hassell on Wednesday said he will not buckle
to legal pressure over allegations his company has overcharged
customers on some foreign exchange trades.
"We truly believe we have provided a valuable service at a
fair price, and therefore, we will not be coerced into paying
huge sums for no wrongdoing," Hassell said during a conference
call to discuss third-quarter results.
Earlier this month, in two separate lawsuits seeking more
than $2 billion, the Manhattan U.S. attorney and New York
attorney general said BNY Mellon had misled clients about the
method for determining rates it used for so-called standing
instruction forex trades.
Hassell said standing instruction volumes have increased
over the past two years. He said the upswing is "is very
telling" because it reflects a measure of customer
satisfaction.
