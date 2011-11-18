* Judge dismisses 2 of 3 claims in Virginia forex lawsuit

* Virginia voluntarily dropped a claim in the suit

* State wants more than $900 mln in penalties, damages (Adds details throughout)

Nov 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said on Friday a state judge dismissed two of three of the remaining claims in a Virginia lawsuit seeking about $932 million in penalties and damages over foreign exchange trades executed for public pension plans in that state.

But the Virginia Attorney General's office said in a statement the central allegation in the case -- that the bank violated the Fraud Against Taxpayers Act -- remains intact. The case is still proceeding toward trial.

In a bench ruling on Friday, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Ney dismissed two types of false claim allegations, or theories, brought against BNY Mellon by Virginia Attorney General Kenneth Cuccinelli. The state voluntarily dropped another claim, while the remaining claim accuses BNY Mellon of creating false forex pricing reports.

For BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, the ruling was significant. It was the first time a judge ruled on a false claim allegation in one of the forex lawsuits it is defending against. False claims statutes tend to be similar from state to state.

"We are pleased that the court dismissed two of the three remaining claims brought by (Virginia) and we are gratified that the judge scheduled a prompt hearing on the one remaining claim," BNY Mellon said in a statement.

Cuccinelli's office said in a statement the court unequivocally held the facts alleged were sufficient to allow the lawsuit to proceed.

"There were three alternate theories of how the bank violated the law," the statement said. "Two of the three theories were dismissed without prejudice, which means the commonwealth can refile them if it chooses. But the central claim ... remains."

In August, Cuccinelli filed a lawsuit against BNY Mellon on behalf of the $50 billion-plus Virginia Retirement System and other public pension plans. The complaint accused the world's largest custody bank of charging undisclosed markups on standing-instruction forex trades.

Standing-instruction trades executed by BNY Mellon and Boston-based State Street Corp (STT.N) have been the subject of several lawsuits filed against the banks by public pension plans around the United States. The trades, also called nonnegotiable trades, are typically for amounts less than $1 million.

At a hearing set for Dec. 21, BNY Mellon will get another chance to challenge the remaining claim in the case, which accuses the bank of creating documents that showed false forex prices. Ney disagreed on Friday with BNY Mellon's legal team that the statute was misapplied in the case. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by Andre Grenon)