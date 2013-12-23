BOSTON Dec 23 Massachusetts' top securities regulator said on Monday his office has revolved an administrative complaint with Bank of New York Mellon Corp over its handling of foreign exchange transactions.

BNY Mellon agreed to discount by $15.45 million over nine years the custodial services fees it charges to the state's Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, which oversees public retirement money, Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin said in a statement.