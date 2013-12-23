BRIEF-Colony Starwood prices 20.1 mln shares offering at $32.50 per shr
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
BOSTON Dec 23 Massachusetts' top securities regulator said on Monday his office has revolved an administrative complaint with Bank of New York Mellon Corp over its handling of foreign exchange transactions.
BNY Mellon agreed to discount by $15.45 million over nine years the custodial services fees it charges to the state's Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, which oversees public retirement money, Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin said in a statement.
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.
March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.