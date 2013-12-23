By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Dec 23 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
will cut fees by $15.45 million to resolve a
Massachusetts complaint over its handling of foreign exchange
transactions, state officials said on Monday.
The deal resolves an October 2011 administrative complaint
and is the only latest agreement by the bank with officials in
various states who have probed its forex practices. BNY Mellon
continues to face scrutiny in the area, however, including
lawsuits brought by New York's attorney general and the
Manhattan U.S. Attorney.
The $15.45 million is the discount that BNY Mellon agreed to
provide over nine years on the custodial services fees it
charges to Massachusetts' Pension Reserves Investment Management
Board (PRIM), which oversees public retirement money, according
to Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin.
In order to resolve the administrative complaint, the bank
was also charged $100,000 for the cost of the investigation,
Galvin said, and it agreed to change some forex trading
procedures and policies.
In an interview, Galvin called the agreement a good result,
especially as PRIM wanted to continue doing business with BNY
Mellon.
In a separate statement, Massachusetts Treasurer Steven
Grossman, who chairs the PRIM board, said the deal followed
months of negotiations and drew on an independent audit of BNY
Mellon's trades.
BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine said, "We are pleased to
reach this commercial agreement with PRIM, which allows us to
continue our long-standing relationship with them." The company
continues to defend itself against the claims in New York, he
said.
BNY and its rival State Street Corp have been under
pressure since private lawsuits emerged three years ago charging
them with misleading clients about their forex fees.
State charges followed soon after including one in October
2011 in which Galvin alleged that BNY Mellon was improperly
collecting the differences between the foreign-exchange prices
it charged clients and the actual prices that BNY obtained for
itself on markets.
BNY Mellon has been able to resolve some of the suits since
then such as a $28 million deal reached with Florida officials
in November.
PRIM said it will pay $750,000 to the whistleblower who
originally called attention to the alleged overcharges. Its
press release did not identify this person, but court filings
show him to be former BNY Mellon trader Grant Wilson, who has
been involved in other state cases as well.
Wilson's attorney, Philip Michael, declined to comment.