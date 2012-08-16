BOSTON Aug 16 Some well-known value investors
have taken a shine to Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the
world's largest custody bank, whose stock price remains below
levels seen before the financial crisis imploded in 2008.
Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management and Don
Yacktman's Yacktman Asset Management have joined Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc in building up
positions in BNY Mellon in the second quarter, according to
recent securities filings.
Value investors are placing bigger bets on BNY Mellon
because the stock is trading at only 10 times forward earnings
while its price-to-book-value skips along multi-year lows,
according to Bernstein Research analyst Brad Hintz.
Over the past year, Berkshire has increased its stake almost
10 times to 18.7 million shares. Yacktman's stake has more than
tripled to 7.8 million shares while Hawkins has increased his
firm's position by 28 percent to 44.2 million shares, U.S.
regulatory filings show.
Other value-oriented investors piling in include Artisan
Partners LP, First Eagle Investment Management and Mario
Gabelli's GAMCO Investors Inc, which have increased their stakes
by 97 percent, 46 percent and 25 percent, respectively, over the
past year.
BNY Mellon's stock plunged from about $40 a share in
September 2008 to as low as $18.25 in March 2009. The stock was
trading at $22.17 on Thursday, 45 percent below the September
2008 high. Over the same period, the broader S&P 500 index is up
13 percent.
BNY Mellon and other trust and custody banks are operating
in a subdued earnings environment because of ultra-low interest
rates and declining global capital market activity.
Custody and trust banks perform a number of tasks: keeping
track of mutual fund prices, lending securities to hedge funds,
trading foreign currencies, managing money and ensuring that
investors receive dividend and interest payments.
Bernstein's Hintz said many investors are focused on the
current business cycle pressures that have hampered the earnings
of custody banks.
"But a protracted disinterest in trust bank stocks suggests
long-term earnings power may now be underappreciated," Hintz
said Thursday in a research note. Bernstein raised its price
target on BNY Mellon shares to $27 from $25.
Any rise in capital market activity and the abatement of fee
waivers on money market funds, for example, could be a catalyst
for future earnings growth, Hintz said.
BNY Mellon also is taking advantage of its low stock price.
In the second quarter, the bank said it repurchased 12.2 million
shares in the open market for $286 million, for an average of
$23.38 per share.
"Our 2012 capital plan includes the repurchase of up to
$1.16 billion of outstanding common stock and the continuation
of the 13 cents per share quarterly cash dividend," BNY Mellon
said in its quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.