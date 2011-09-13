* BNY Mellon veteran Gerald Hassell took over Aug. 31

* Hassell says bank will keep defending forex suits

By Ross Kerber

Sept 13 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) needs no strategy change and will continue to defend itself against lawsuits over its foreign exchange operations, new Chairman and Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said on Tuesday.

Neither comment would ordinarily draw much attention except that Hassell's remarks were his first in public since he was named to head the New York custody bank on Aug. 31, after his predecessor in both roles, Robert Kelly, unexpectedly quit.

The bank has only explained Kelly's departure as "due to differences in approach to managing the company" and has given no other details. Hassell was not asked about the succession on Tuesday as he spoke at a Barclays Capital financial services conference in New York, which was webcast.

Hassell's remarks gave no clue what those differences may have been, however, and he wasted no time before declaring that investors should expect few changes.

"Right away, we have the right strategy, we have a great biz model," Hassell said at the start of his talk.

One of his main goals, Hassell said, will be to improve collaboration inside the bank's operations, ranging from its big custody business, with $26 trillion in assets under custody and administration, to more traditional investment units.

"We're focused on execution, execution, execution, that's what it's all about," Hassell said.

A major effort under Kelly had been cost-cutting and Hassell said the company remained on track in developing expense-reduction plans it will describe in November.

Under Kelly, the bank had also defended itself against a slew of lawsuits claiming it had artificially boosted profits in its foreign exchange operations, at the expense of big pension funds and other investors.

The bank had previously denied wrongdoing and Hassell vowed to maintain its defenses. "We're going to continue to do it. We feel like we should stand up for ourselves, given our practices, but we will be pragmatic," he said.

Hassell's record as an insider stands in contrast to Kelly, who joined what was then Mellon Financial Corp in 2006, before its merger with The Bank of New York in 2007.

Hassell began his career with The Bank of New York more than three decades ago. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Maureen Bavdek)