Oct 25 BNY Mellon's wealth management unit has
hired a new regional president to lead its Los Angeles office,
the firm said on Tuesday.
Lawrence Miles, who spent a decade at the boutique
investment advisory firm Convergent Wealth Advisors and most
recently served as the executive vice president, has joined BNY
Mellon's newly opened Century City office.
Miles' departure marks the second big move out of
Convergent this month, after former co-head Lori Van Dusen left
to start her own independent firm in early October. For
details, please see [ID:nN1E7961GW]
Miles now reports to the firm's U.S. Markets-West
president, David Emmes.
BNY Mellon's Los Angeles office's assets under management
have grown by 17 percent year-over-year, Emmes said.
He said the firm also plans to add three more staff members
to its Los Angeles office.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management, the New York-based subsidiary
of the Bank New York Mellon Corporation (BK.N), has about $170
billion in private client assets.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)