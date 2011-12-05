Dec 5 BNY Mellon Wealth Management has hired a
former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker to join its ultra high net
worth family advisory team in Los Angeles, the firm said on
Monday.
Ron Bruder, a 25-year financial services industry veteran,
joined BNY Mellon as a managing director, overseeing
specialized planning and investment services to clients in five
states, primarily on the West Coast.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management, the New York-based subsidiary
of the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK.N), has about
$170 billion in private client assets.
Bruder, based in Newport Beach, California, works with
clients in Texas, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and all of
California. He reports to team leader Ridge Powell.
At Goldman Sachs, Bruder managed main floor operations of
designated primary market-makers on the Chicago Board Options
Exchange.
"Deep expertise across a range of investment vehicles (is)
critical as clients navigate an increasingly complex investment
environment," Powell said, referring to Bruder's background as
a strategist and risk manager.
Bruder is the second big addition to the firm in the past
week. BNY Mellon last Monday hired a veteran Northern Trust
(NTRS.O) banker, Penny Weeks, to lead its private banking
business in New England. For details, please see
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)