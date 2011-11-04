Nov 4 Bank of New York Mellon Corp is in
talks with federal prosecutors to resolve a civil lawsuit
accusing the bank of overcharging clients in trading currencies,
the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
A possible deal would involve BNY Mellon agreeing to pay a
penalty and to undertake remedial steps, including improved
disclosures to currency-trading clients, the Journal said.
The bank would not admit to wrongdoing under any agreement,
the people told the paper.
Bank of New York Mellon was sued by two U.S. states in
August over allegations that the company overcharged pension
funds on foreign exchange transactions.
The moves by Florida and Virginia escalated a legal battle
over claims that custodial banks routinely overcharged their
clients. California sued State Street Corp in 2009 over
similar allegations.
The bank has strongly denied the allegations in suits
related to its currency trading service and has said it will
defend itself.
Representatives for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney and BNY
Mellon declined to comment on the talks to the Journal. They
also could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular
U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore' Editing by Matt
Driskill)