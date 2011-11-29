* Hassell offers rare geographic details amid cost-cutting
* Previous CEO had sought lower-cost locations
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Nov 29 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
(BK.N) Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said he expects some
growth in the company's Boston-area presence despite a round of
cost-cutting.
The New York custodial bank on Nov. 14 unveiled a major
round of consolidation aimed at saving up to $700 million by
2015. To date the bank had not given many details on its plans
for particular locations, and Hassell was asked by about the
outlook for its Massachusetts facilities and workforce on
Tuesday at a luncheon speech in downtown Boston.
"We're continuing to add to our employee base here as we
grow," he said in response to a question from the audience.
When a reporter later asked about the outlook for the area,
Hassell replied that "I think we're in slow-growth mode, a very
slow-growth mode."
"We feel very good about the Boston community and our
employees here," he said.
BNY Mellon has about 4,000 workers in the Boston metro
area, Hassell said at the event sponsored by the Boston College
Chief Executives' Club, up from 2,800 workers four years ago.
It had 49,600 employees overall at Sept. 30. Most of its
Massachusetts workers are involved in high-profit areas,
including wealth management, institutional asset management and
services.
Hassell, a long-time BNY Mellon executive, was named
chairman and CEO of the bank on Aug. 31 after his predecessor
in both roles, Robert Kelly, quit over what directors called
"differences in approach to managing the company."
Kelly in July had outlined cost-cutting efforts that would
likely include moving employees to lower-cost locations that
aren't in major cities.
Though Kelly did not specifically mention moving jobs away
from Boston, Hassell's comments could mark a change in
geographic strategy by suggesting more stability for the bank's
local wealth businesses. Large locations in the area include
offices in Boston and the suburbs of Everett, Westborough and
Wellesley, a company spokesman said.
Hassell did not go into detail on workers in other states
and locations on Tuesday. But he said that while some of the
cost-cutting would involve jobs, "most of it is our technology,
infrastructure, our networks, our data centers, consolidating
operations, doing a variety of things like that."
Hassell was also asked about lawsuits and investigations
the bank faces from various regulators on whether it
overcharged public pension funds for foreign-exchange trades.
Hassell reiterated his position that while he will take a
"pragmatic" approach to potentially settling the claims, the
bank has treated customers fairly.
"We have said all along we have felt like we've been
providing a valuable service at a fair price to our clients,"
Hassell said. Hassell also said he was "encouraged" by a
judge's recent ruling in the bank's favor in a lawsuit in
Virginia brought by the state's attorney general. In that
ruling a state judge dismissed two of three claims against the
bank, while allowing a fraud claim to proceed.
In his prepared remarks Hassell said markets and investor
confidence face challenges from volatility driven by the
factors like the rise of exchange-traded funds and
high-frequency trading.
When ETFs and hedge funds that use high-frequency trading
strategies embrace market rumors, it "turbo-charges the
situation," Hassell said.
