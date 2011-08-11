* Virginia and Florida claim BNY Mellon overcharged on FX
* Virginia seeks over $811 mln in civil penalties
* BNY and State Street subject of long running claims
By Ross Kerber and Dan Levine
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11 Bank of New York
Mellon (BK.N) was sued by two U.S. states on Thursday over
allegations that the company overcharged pension funds on
foreign exchange transactions.
The moves by Florida and Virginia escalate a legal battle
over claims that custodial banks routinely overcharged their
clients. California sued State Street Corp (STT.N) in 2009 over
similar allegations.
BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine said the bank would fight
the latest claims leveled by Florida and Virginia.
"The lawsuits filed by the Virginia and Florida attorneys
general are unwarranted and reflect a flawed understanding of
foreign currency markets," said Heine.
He added: "While our first choice is always an amicable
resolution, we refuse to be coerced into paying for and
admitting to wrongdoing where none exists."
Virginia's suit claims BNY Mellon assigned forex rates to
the Virginia pension funds that were at the extremes of the
ranges at which currencies actually traded on a given day --
rather than the actual rate at which the bank internally
accounted for the trades.
The spread between the rates "generated the tremendous
amount of undisclosed income" for the bank at the expense of
the funds, the suit states. The Florida lawsuit makes similar
claims.
High-level bank executives were aware of the arrangement,
the Virginia suit also states. It quotes an email from one
executive who wrote the standing-instruction trades were the
most profitable and worried that fuller transparency for
clients would lead to reduced fees.
Virginia and Florida had previously announced an intention
to sue BNY Mellon. In both lawsuits filed by the two states on
Thursday, officials technically were joining in whistleblower
claims originally filed by FX Analytics.
Virginia's suit identifies FX Analytics as a Delaware
partnership and connected to a former BNY Mellon employee
working in its Pittsburgh offices.
Legal allies also have described the partnership as being
tied to famed Massachusetts fraud investigator Harry
Markopolos, who tried unsuccessfully for years to warn
officials of the Bernard Madoff's well-known Ponzi scheme.
According to a court document filed on Thursday, Virginia
seeks over $811 million in civil penalties from BNY Mellon,
along with triple damages totaling $120 million.
BNY Mellon has previously argued that clients of its forex
services knew what they were getting into when they opted for
'standing instruction' services that are typically used for
smaller forex transactions - those of less than $1 million
needed to get the best "wholesale" interbank rates.
As the bank put it in a statement: "(T)he fiduciary
obligation and decision-making for these FX transactions -
including decisions to participate in the standing instruction
program - rests with our clients and their investment managers.
We act only at their direction."
The Virginia case in the Circuit Court for the County of
Fairfax is Commonwealth of Virginia et al. v. The Bank of New
York Mellon Corporation, CL-2009-15377.
The Florida case in the Circuit Court of the Second
Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County is State of Florida ex
rel. FX Analytics v. The Bank of New York Mellon Corp, 2009 CA
4140.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Dan Levine; editing by Carol
Bishopric, Bernard Orr)