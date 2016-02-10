Feb 10 Bank of New York Mellon said it appointed Andrew Seested as a senior wealth director for business development in its wealth management unit.

Seested, who joined in January, was most recently a private wealth adviser at Sandy Spring Trust.

He will report to Washington Regional President Susan Traver and Garett Alton, mid-Atlantic regional sales director. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)