March 9 Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Brian Seidman to lead its wealth management team as part of a plan to expand the firm's presence in top U.S. wealth markets, including the greater New York area.

A 35-year financial services veteran, Seidman joins BNY Mellona after 12 years in leadership roles at U.S. Trust, an investment and wealth management firm acquired by Bank of America Corp in 2007.

As regional managing director, he will be responsible to grow BNY Mellon Wealth Management's business on Long Island and will report to Robert Schwerdel, who leads the firm's Tri-State region.

Seidman has previously been senior investment strategist at Julius Baer Investment Management and chief investment strategist for JP Morgan's Global Private Bank. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)