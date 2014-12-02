Dec 2 Bank of New York Mellon said it elected Ed Garden, a founding partner of activist investor Trian Fund Management LP, to its board.

Trian owned a 2.57 pct stake in BNY Mellon, as of Sept. 30.

Garden, also the chief investment officer of Trian, formed the investment firm along with Nelson Peltz and Peter May in 2005. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)