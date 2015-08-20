Aug 20 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Gail Nursey managing director of business development for Florida West region between Tampa and Naples.

Nursey has previously worked for 25 years at Wells Fargo , most recently as a senior vice president and business banking area manager in the north central region of Florida.

She is based in Tampa. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)