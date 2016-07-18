July 18 BNY Mellon Wealth Management has made
five senior executive appointments to its Chicago office.
The company, a part of the investment management unit of
Bank of New York Mellon Corp, named Scott Sandee as a
senior wealth director. Sandee was previously a private wealth
adviser at BMO Private Bank and a wealth strategist with
Northern Trust Corp.
It named Kelly Demers as vice-president and residential
mortgage banker. Demers joins from JPMorgan Chase, where
she was a private client mortgage banker.
Daniel Abbatacola has been named an underwriter in life
insurance premium lending. Abbatacola was a senior underwriter
at Northern Trust.
Joseph Schwall has been appointed as a senior private
banker. Schwall joins from Northern Trust.
The firm also appointed Kevin Kosmak to a newly created team
leader and senior wealth manager role. Kosmak, who comes from
Northern Trust, was a senior portfolio manager and team leader
there.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)