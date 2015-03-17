March 17 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, the investment services unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Tony DePasquale senior director for business development in its Nevada office.

DePasquale joins from Elysien Private Wealth & Real Property, where he was president, BNY Mellon Wealth Management said.

DePasquale has earlier worked with Merrill Lynch as a financial adviser. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)