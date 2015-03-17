BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
March 17 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, the investment services unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Tony DePasquale senior director for business development in its Nevada office.
DePasquale joins from Elysien Private Wealth & Real Property, where he was president, BNY Mellon Wealth Management said.
DePasquale has earlier worked with Merrill Lynch as a financial adviser. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
* Privatebancorp Inc-original merger agreement provided termination fee of $150 million would be payable by co to CIBC upon termination of merger agreement