Nov 3 BNY Mellon, the investment management brand of the Bank of New York Mellon Corp, said it appointed Ygnacio Garcia-Saladrigas as a senior wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Miami office.

Garcia-Saladrigas, who will report to Managing Director Luis Castellanos, joined from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co where he was a private banker responsible for managing relationships with high net worth clients. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)