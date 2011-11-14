Nov 14 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N)
said it expects to take a hit against earnings of up to $100
million in the fourth quarter from efficiency
initiatives.
The initiatives are part of a plan to achieve up to $700
million in pre-tax savings by 2015.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, on Monday
detailed the plan in a slide-show presentation as part of its
investor day.
The bank said it expects incremental expenses of $80
million to $100 million in the current quarter from the
efficiency initiatives.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by John
Wallace)