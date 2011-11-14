* BNY Mellon unveils cost-cutting program
* CEO warns of sluggish economy, escalating legal costs
* Stock down 4.5 pct
(Adds details about rival State Street, details of Trian's
critique of custody industry)
Nov 14 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said
it expects its fourth-quarter profit to be hit by an efficiency
program to save up to $700 million, before taxes, by 2015.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, detailed the
plan on Monday as part of its investor day presentation. The
bank estimated incremental expenses of $80 million to $100
million in the current quarter as it begins to roll out its
cost-cutting program. The initiative includes shedding
expensive real estate, consolidating some facilities,
outsourcing some technology functions and taking more advantage
of cloud computing.
Analysts have been skeptical of the cost-cutting plans
introduced by BNY Mellon and rival State Street Corp. In their
research reports, they have worried some of the cost savings
will not make it to the bottom line because the companies are
constantly under pressure to spend money to update technology.
BNY Mellon shares fell 4.5 percent to $20.54 on Monday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's stock
is off about 26 percent over the past 12 months,
underperforming the 15.4 percent decline on the Dow Jones U.S.
Asset Managers Index .DJUSAG
BNY Mellon Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said his company
is clearly operating in a sluggish global economy and that it
faces higher regulatory and legal costs. Its foreign exchange
business, for example, has been accused in lawsuits of
overcharging public pension fund clients on non-negotiated
trades.
Hassell said he is open to reasonable resolutions as the
bank adopts new program options for clients, but it will not be
coerced into paying enormous sums to settle forex disputes.
BNY Mellon did not announce any job cuts, but the bank
plans to reduce high-cost real estate and consolidate
locations.
Other cost cuts will include automating more corporate
actions in areas such as custody and accounting operations. In
technology, the bank said it plans to reduce the number of
desktop configurations by 90 percent while simplifying and
standardizing its mainframe computing environments.
BNY Mellon's cost-cutting initiative comes about a year
after Boston-based State Street Corp (STT.N), the world's No. 3
custody bank, unveiled its own plan, targeting information
technology costs. State Street plans to save up to $625
million, before taxes, by the end of 2014. It also plans to
record pre-tax restructuring charges between $400 million and
$450 million over a four-year period.
Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Group last month
released a top-to-bottom critique of State Street, saying the
company sacrificed profits for revenue growth, while allowing
compensation expenses to balloon.
Trian's analysis also was critical of BNY Mellon and
Northern Trust Securities Corp (NTRS.O).
"Like State Street, their problems have been largely self
inflicted as the whole industry has been poorly managed in our
view," Trian said in its white paper analysis.
It cited disappointing cost controls, poor capital
allocation and lack of price discipline in their core custody
business.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by John
Wallace and Richard Chang)