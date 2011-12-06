* Mass. pension fund: BNY Mellon overcharged on FX trades

By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON, Dec 6 The $48 billion Massachusetts pension fund on Tuesday dropped Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) as the manager on some of its foreign exchange trades after accusing the custody bank this summer of overcharging the fund $30.5 million on non-negotiated transactions.

The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board voted to hire Russell Investments and estimated it could save $1.2 million a year by going with that company. The move In June Massachusetts Treasurer Steve Grossman made public an audit accusing BNY Mellon of overcharging the pension fund $30.5 million on forex trades since 2000.

BNY Mellon has denied any wrongdoing.

"We are confident we provide all of our institutional clients and their investment managers with highly competitive foreign exchange services," the bank said in a statement. "We are disappointed to hear of PRIM's decision."

The pension fund plans to use Russell primarily on private-equity distressed debt forex trades, whose volume totaled $290.3 million during the 12 months that ended Sept. 30. Under BNY Mellon, those trades cost the fund $1.2 million.

The fund estimates Russell could do those trades for $116,116, a savings of $1.1 million. The fund also said it could save another $182,648 using Russell on trades for some of its investment managers who can't do forex on their own.

Overall, Russell will execute trades in areas that account for about 5 percent of the pension fund's total forex volume.

Non-negotiated, or standing instruction forex trades, have sparked legal action across the country as public pension funds accuse BNY Mellon and Boston-based State Street Corp (STT.N) of failing to give competitive prices. In Massachusetts, for example, the state's top securities regulator accused BNY Mellon of hiding big markups on non-negotiated forex trades.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts pension fund has told its investment managers to negotiate more forex trades to lower costs. In the third quarter, negotiated trades accounted for 84 percent of the fund's forex volume, costing 1.19 basis points.

In contrast, non-negotiated trades cost the fund 24.58 basis points in the third quarter. Those trades accounted for 16 percent of overall forex volume, down from 57.5 percent in the first quarter, according to the pension fund.

The board said BNY Mellon's non-negotiated forex costs still rank poorly compared with a peer index.

An outside study of non-negotiated trades executed by BNY Mellon between January 2000 and May 2011 showed that they cost 33 basis points, putting the bank in the 8th percentile, according to an index put together by Boston-area firm FX Transparency.

A second study covering May to September of this year showed that those costs dropped to 23.17 basis points, but BNY Mellon still compared poorly to peers, ranking in the 15th percentile, the pension fund said. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)