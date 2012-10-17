Oct 17 BNY Mellon Corp said on Wednesday that third-quarter earnings had risen 11 percent, beating analysts' expectations, as the bank got a lift from rising fees for managing money and investment services.

Net income at the world's largest custody bank was $720 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $651 million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn 54 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.