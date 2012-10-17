BRIEF-Camber Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 BNY Mellon Corp said on Wednesday that third-quarter earnings had risen 11 percent, beating analysts' expectations, as the bank got a lift from rising fees for managing money and investment services.
Net income at the world's largest custody bank was $720 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $651 million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn 54 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kV8ID3) Further company coverage:
* Virtusa appoints new member to board of directors Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2l8OuAO) Further company coverage: