* Profits get lift as BNY customers pump money into bonds,
stocks
* Forex revenue falls 45 percent, similar to drop at rival
State Street
* Analyst calls investment service fee trend a 'bloodbath'
* Shares up 4.1 percent
By Tim McLaughlin
Oct 17 BNY Mellon Corp reported an 11
percent rise in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, beating
analysts' expectations, as money management and performance fees
increased.
While BNY Mellon's stock rose 4.1 percent to $24.52, some
analysts expressed concern about the revenue trends at the
world's largest custody bank's core investment servicing
business, which tracks mutual fund prices and collects and
distributes dividend and interest payments for investors.
The bank reported a sharp decline in revenue from trading
foreign exchange currencies and a 6 percent drop in overall
investment services fees.
CLSA Ltd analyst Mike Mayo described what was happening to
BNY Mellon's servicing fees as a "bloodbath."
"It just keeps getting worse and worse," Mayo told BNY
Mellon executives on a conference call. "If I look at your
services fees, including foreign exchange and securities
lending, this is the lowest percentage of those fees to assets
under custody in your history."
BNY Mellon CEO Gerald Hassell said foreign exchange revenue,
hit hard by changing client behavior and lower volatility in
currency markets, might not stage a complete comeback.
"Foreign exchange is going the route of the equity markets -
more electronic, higher-speed and streaming prices to clients on
a consistent basis, giving them greater optionality in terms of
how they execute with us," Hassell said.
And overall, pricing for the plain-vanilla custodial
business remains under pressure, Bernstein Research analyst Brad
Hintz said in a research note. Executives at BNY Mellon and
rival State Street Corp have acknowledged they have a
hard time getting price increases from their largest clients.
Both custody banks have been fighting lawsuits from
customers and U.S. authorities accusing them of overcharging on
certain forex trades. While the banks deny any wrongdoing, they
concede that customers have shifted some of their forex activity
to cheaper alternatives such as electronic trading.
BNY Mellon, meanwhile, said investment management and
performance fees were a bright spot. Those fees rose 7 percent
to $779 million from year-earlier levels as the bank booked $9
billion of long-term inflows into stock and bond funds in the
third quarter.
The bank's 2009 acquisition of London-based Insight
Investment is paying off as leading United Kingdom-based pension
funds make investments to manage their liabilities, which have
increased amid ultra-low interest rates.
"That's been one of real fast growers," Chief Financial
Officer Todd Gibbons told Reuters.
In contrast, BNY said investment services fees totaled $1.7
billion for the quarter, down from $1.8 billion a year earlier.
Net income was $720 million, or 61 cents a share, including
a benefit of 4 cents per share from a lower-than-expected
effective tax rate. That compared with $651 million, or 53 cents
a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 54 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total fee revenue was nearly flat at $2.88 billion, hurt by
a 45 percent decline in the foreign exchange operation. State
Street's third-quarter foreign exchange revenue dropped 44
percent to $115 million.
BNY Mellon's assets under custody and administration totaled
$27.9 trillion, up 3 percent from the second quarter and 8
percent from a year earlier. The increases reflect higher market
values and winning new business.
Net interest revenue - largely the difference between what
the bank pays on deposits and earns on loans and investments -
fell 3 percent to $754 million from a year earlier. Net interest
margin was 1.2 percent on lower investment yields and the
elimination of interest on European Central Bank deposits.