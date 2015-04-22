BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
April 22 BNY Mellon Corp said Wednesday first-quarter earnings rose 16 percent as revenue from trading foreign currencies surged from year-ago levels.
The custody bank's earnings were $766 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $661 million, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue was $3.9 billion, or 6 percent higher than the year-ago quarter. Analysts had, on average, expected $3.7 billion in revenue. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by W Simon)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CEO David Demshur's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.6 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oer7bh] Further company coverage: