BOSTON Oct 20 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
on Tuesday said third-quarter profit fell 23 percent
compared with the year-ago quarter that included one-time gains,
but said its noninterest expenses fell.
For the three months ending Sept. 30 the large custody bank
reported net income of $820 million, or 74 cents a share, down
from net income of $1.07 billion, or 93 cents per share in the
same period a year earlier.
Adjusted to account for items including the sale of its One
Wall Street building and its stake in Hong Kong bank Wing Hang
Bank Ltd, net income in the year-ago quarter was $734 million,
or 64 cents per share.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
the bank to report earnings of 71 cents per share in the most
recent quarter.
