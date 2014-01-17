By Tim McLaughlin
Jan 17 BNY Mellon Corp said on Friday its
fourth-quarter profit rose slightly, meeting Wall Street
expectations, but higher staff expenses weighed on results even
as a buoyant stock market lifted investment management and
performance fees.
The bank's profit margin disappointed some analysts, sending
its shares down 2.7 percent to $32.99 in mid-day trading.
"This is a company, despite making operating improvements,
that is struggling to deliver stronger operating profit margin,"
said Jim Shanahan, a stock analyst at Edward Jones.
In addition, the long-term net inflows into the bank's
mutual funds totaled $2 billion in the fourth quarter, its
weakest showing in the past five quarters. Consistent, big
inflows have been an important part of management's narrative to
Wall Street.
"They laid an egg, but it could be just a one-off thing,"
Shanahan said, referring to the flows.
Excluding a one-time item, the world's largest custody bank
earned $628 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with $622
million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier. In the latest
quarter, the bank recorded an after-tax loss of $115 million on
an equity investment.
The latest per-share result matched analysts' expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $513 million, or 44 cents a share.
Pre-tax operating margin was 20 percent in the quarter,
including the hit from an equity investment, compared with 24
percent a year ago.
BNY Mellon Chief Financial Officer Todd Gibbons said staff
expenses, which were 42 percent of total revenue, was on the
high end. The expense totaled $1.52 billion in the quarter, up
4.5 percent from a year ago, when it was 40 percent of total
revenue.
As one example, Gibbons said when money market and
securities lending fees decline, the cost of delivering the
services around the activities doesn't necessarily change.
The bank posted revenue gains across all of its major
activities, such as safeguarding assets and calculating mutual
fund prices. Investment management and performance fees were
$904 million in the quarter, a 6 percent increase over the
year-ago period. Foreign exchange revenue surged 19 percent to
$126 million on higher volume and volatility in global currency
markets.
BNY Mellon ended 2013 with $27.6 trillion in assets under
custody and administration, a 5 percent gain over 2012.