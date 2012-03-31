(Adds BNY comment)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 A U.S. judge on Friday
dismissed five out of nine claims against Bank of New York
Mellon over its foreign exchange pricing practices, and
shipped off four remaining claims to be tried in different state
courts, according to a ruling.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco gave the
plaintiffs 21 days to file an amended lawsuit that attempts to
address the deficiencies he found in their complaint.
Legal battles have raged for several years over claims that
custodial banks, mainly BNY Mellon and State Street,
routinely overcharged pension funds and other institutional
clients on currency transactions.
State Street was sued in October 2009 by the California
attorney general over its foreign-exchange practices. Last
August, state officials in Florida and Virginia sued BNY Mellon,
joining whistleblower lawsuits originally filed by the group FX
Analytics.
Along with several pension funds, FX Analytics is also a
plaintiff in the lawsuit before Alsup. The judge dismissed
allegations that BNY Mellon violated California's False Claims
Act, and he transferred additional allegations brought by the
funds to state court.
Attorneys for both sets of plaintiffs could not immediately
be reached on Friday.
BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine on Friday said the ruling
has essentially reduced the lawsuit to a basic breach of
contract case. The bank will "vigorously defend" the remaining
claims, he said.
"We are pleased that this respected federal court has
vindicated our position and dismissed the most serious claims
against us," Heine said.
BNY Mellon reached a partial settlement with U.S.
prosecutors in January over civil fraud charges brought by the
government.
Under the settlement, the two sides said, the bank would
disclose how it determines prices for certain transactions.
There was no mention of a monetary settlement, but the court
documents said the parties were continuing discussions.
The government sought hundreds of millions of dollars in
civil penalties.
In his ruling on Friday, Alsup ruled that monthly reports
reflecting fictitious trades for FX rates were not the same as
false claims for payment. Thus the plaintiffs could not allege
False Claims Act violations based on those reports, he ruled.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In re Bank of New York Mellon Corporation False
Claims Act Foreign Exchange Litigation, 11-5683.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer, Gary Hill)