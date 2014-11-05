Nov 5 BNY Mellon Investment Management said it
appointed Asmita Kapadia to the newly created role of head of
corporate communications for Europe, Middle East and Africa
(EMEA).
Kapadia, who has more than 18 years of experience in
financial services, has worked with Hermes Investment
Management, M&G Investments and Colonial First State
Investments, the wealth manager said.
She will report to Stan Neve, global head of investment
management communications, with local oversight provided by
Scott Stevens, EMEA head of marketing, the company said.
BNY Mellon Investment Management is a part of Bank of New
York Mellon Corp.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)