BRIEF-Church & Dwight Co - CEO Matthew Farrell's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.4 mln
June 23 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, hired David Walker as a wealth director in its Boston office.
He has previously worked with Van Kampen Investments, which was acquired by Morgan Stanley, UBS and Trillium Asset Management.
Walker will report to Managing Director Fred Young. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 22 A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with New York's attorney general to recover lost emails from an account once used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he was the oil company's chief executive.
