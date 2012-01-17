LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Bank of New Zealand, a subsidiary of National Australia Bank, has had to ditch plans to raise a new five-year covered bond via DZ Bank, JP Morgan, NAB, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit as a result of lukewarm investor feedback.

The lead managers gave no indication as to when the issuer might return.

BNZ began taking indications of interest at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 125bp to 130bp on Monday but had to extend the process into today as the deal failed to gain traction.

Ahead of the cancellation, bankers away from the transaction were concerned that there had been no updates on how the deal was progressing.

"It looks a bit soggy," said one. "These deals can be challenging as accounts think their issuance volumes are too low. Couple that with the debacle that has been the first couple of months of Aussie issuance and they're going to struggle."

BNZ issued the inaugural euro-denominated covered bond from a New Zealand financial in November 2010 with a EUR1bn (USD1.264bn) seven-year that priced 62bp wide of mid swaps.

Final orders reached EUR1.35bn from 60 investors participating.

The 3.125% November 23 2017 was quoted at 94bp over swaps on Monday. Westpac Securities New Zealand followed BNZ in June 2011 with a EUR1bn five-year that came 75bp above mid-swaps while ANZ National (International) Bank Limited printed its debut five-year, EUR500m covered bond on October 13 last year at 95bp over mid-swaps.

BNZ has also issued covered bonds in New Zealand and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)