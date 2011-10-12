* Q1 pretax loss 32.6 mln DKK vs 22.5 mln fcast loss

* Sales 599 mln DKK in line with forecast

* Keeps full-year outlook

* Shares rise 1.7 pct, outperforming wider market (Adds CEO comments, background)

By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh

COPENHAGEN, Oct 11 Bang & Olufsen stuck to its full-year outlook on Wednesday to more than double pretax profit after it reported rising sales in its core audio video business.

Shares in the Danish luxury electronics maker rose 1.7 percent at 1059 GMT as it reaffirmed its forecast after reporting a bigger-than-expected first-quarter loss due to costs of a reorganisation aimed at turning the business around.

While shares in B&O rose, Chief Executive Tue Mantoni warned that a rise in first quarter audio video sales following several quarters with negative sales growth, was not enough to conclude that the core business had now been turned around.

Audio video sales accounted for 80 percent of total group sales in the first quarter.

"It is very dangerous to take the development in just one quarter and say that this is an indicator of what will happen in the future," Mantoni told Reuters.

"I think we have had a decent first quarter in a very tough market but we are definitely not out of the woods," Mantoni said at a webcast.

Group sales rose 6.6 percent to 599 million crowns, in line with forecasts, and Bang & Olufsen said turnover for the core audio-video division rose 5 percent to 480 million crowns against 457 million one year ago.

"All in all, today's main news is that they have managed to turn around numerous quarters of negative sales growth in the core business," said Jyske Bank analyst Rune Moller.

"This quarter shows that when they launch the right new products, they can manage growth," Moller said.

"But Southern Europe is definitely a challenge for B&O in the future, as it is for all luxury good makers due to the macro economic environment," Moller said.

Sales in core markets Germany and Denmark rose in the first quarter together with sales in Asia, Switzerland and North America, while sales its third biggest market, Britain was unchanged from a year ago.

The producer of sound systems and high-end televisions, such as the top-of-the-line 103-inch BeoVision4 that costs roughly 100,000 euros, said Southern Europe saw a decline in turnover where particularly Spain and Italy decreased, by 27 percent and 26 percent respectively.

"It is very clear that the macro economic environment is not improving. But this... has not changed our view of where we will end this financial year," Mantoni said at the webcast.

OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

The company said it was sticking to its 2011/12 forecast to more than double profit before tax to around 100 million crowns and turnover exceeding 3.0 billion, compared with profit the previous year of 40 million crowns and sales of 2.86 million.

The company launched a five-year strategy in August which it hoped would triple sales and boost margins to pre-crisis levels, and which included boosting its core business and stepping up its focus on China.

Bang & Olufsen posted a pretax loss of 32.6 million crowns ($5.97 million) in the first quarter of its 2011/12 financial year, narrower than a loss of 34.7 million crowns a year earlier but wider than the 22.5 million crowns average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group said the first quarter of the 2011/12 had been affected by costs related to the termination of products and a reorganisation aimed at turning the business around, announced in August.

The group has grown as a supplier of audio systems for upmarket cars including Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes. Sales in the automotive segment rose to 98 million crowns from 91 million in the same quarter last year.

Other non-core activities include telephones, digital media and car audio equipment.

The company said it expected about 30 percent of turnover from the audio and video business to derive from new products and major product updates in 2011/12. ($1=5.458 Danish Crowns) (Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)