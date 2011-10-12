* Q1 pretax loss 32.6 mln DKK vs 22.5 mln fcast loss
* Sales 599 mln DKK in line with forecast
* Keeps full-year outlook
* Shares rise 1.7 pct, outperforming wider market
(Adds CEO comments, background)
By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, Oct 11 Bang & Olufsen stuck
to its full-year outlook on Wednesday to more than double pretax
profit after it reported rising sales in its core audio video
business.
Shares in the Danish luxury electronics maker rose 1.7
percent at 1059 GMT as it reaffirmed its forecast after
reporting a bigger-than-expected first-quarter loss due to costs
of a reorganisation aimed at turning the business around.
While shares in B&O rose, Chief Executive Tue Mantoni warned
that a rise in first quarter audio video sales following several
quarters with negative sales growth, was not enough to conclude
that the core business had now been turned around.
Audio video sales accounted for 80 percent of total group
sales in the first quarter.
"It is very dangerous to take the development in just one
quarter and say that this is an indicator of what will happen in
the future," Mantoni told Reuters.
"I think we have had a decent first quarter in a very tough
market but we are definitely not out of the woods," Mantoni said
at a webcast.
Group sales rose 6.6 percent to 599 million crowns, in line
with forecasts, and Bang & Olufsen said turnover for the core
audio-video division rose 5 percent to 480 million crowns
against 457 million one year ago.
"All in all, today's main news is that they have managed to
turn around numerous quarters of negative sales growth in the
core business," said Jyske Bank analyst Rune Moller.
"This quarter shows that when they launch the right new
products, they can manage growth," Moller said.
"But Southern Europe is definitely a challenge for B&O in
the future, as it is for all luxury good makers due to the macro
economic environment," Moller said.
Sales in core markets Germany and Denmark rose in the first
quarter together with sales in Asia, Switzerland and North
America, while sales its third biggest market, Britain was
unchanged from a year ago.
The producer of sound systems and high-end televisions, such
as the top-of-the-line 103-inch BeoVision4 that costs roughly
100,000 euros, said Southern Europe saw a decline in turnover
where particularly Spain and Italy decreased, by 27 percent and
26 percent respectively.
"It is very clear that the macro economic environment is not
improving. But this... has not changed our view of where we will
end this financial year," Mantoni said at the webcast.
OUTLOOK UNCHANGED
The company said it was sticking to its 2011/12 forecast to
more than double profit before tax to around 100 million crowns
and turnover exceeding 3.0 billion, compared with profit the
previous year of 40 million crowns and sales of 2.86 million.
The company launched a five-year strategy in August which it
hoped would triple sales and boost margins to pre-crisis levels,
and which included boosting its core business and stepping up
its focus on China.
Bang & Olufsen posted a pretax loss of 32.6 million crowns
($5.97 million) in the first quarter of its 2011/12 financial
year, narrower than a loss of 34.7 million crowns a year earlier
but wider than the 22.5 million crowns average forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
The group said the first quarter of the 2011/12 had been
affected by costs related to the termination of products and a
reorganisation aimed at turning the business around, announced
in August.
The group has grown as a supplier of audio systems for
upmarket cars including Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes. Sales
in the automotive segment rose to 98 million crowns from 91
million in the same quarter last year.
Other non-core activities include telephones, digital media
and car audio equipment.
The company said it expected about 30 percent of turnover
from the audio and video business to derive from new products
and major product updates in 2011/12.
($1=5.458 Danish Crowns)
(Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)