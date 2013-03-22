UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, March 22 Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen on Friday cut its outlook for the 2012/13 financial year as the crisis in Europe hurt revenue and the cost of a turnaround plan weighed on results.
The group said in a statement it now saw revenue for the 2012/13 financial year in a range from 2.80 billion Danish crowns ($485.62 million) to 2.90 billion Danish crowns. It previously expected it to exceed 3.00 billion Danish crowns.
It also cut its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) outlook to a loss in the range of 150 million to 200 million Danish crowns, having previously forecasted a positive EBIT, it said in a statement. ($1 = 5.7658 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources