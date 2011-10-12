(Adds details)

* B&O Q1 pretax loss 32.6 mln DKK vs 22.5 mln forecast loss

* Sales 599 mln DKK in line with forecast

* Keeps full-year outlook

COPENHAGEN, Oct 11 Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen on Wednesday posted a wider-than-expected pretax loss due to costs of a reorganisation aimed at turning the business around.

B&O, which stuck to its full-year outlook, said the costs related to the termination of products and the revamp announced in August.

B&O posted a pretax loss of 32.6 million Danish crowns ($5.97 million) in the first quarter of its 2011/12 financial year, wider than the 22.5 million crowns average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

That compared with a loss of 34.7 million crowns in the same period a year ago.

Sales of 599 million crowns were in line with forecasts.

B&O kept full-year expectations for a 2011/12 profit before tax of around 100 million Danish crowns, based on turnover exceeding 3.0 billion.

It said it expects about 30 percent of turnover from the audio and video business to derive from new products and major product updates in 2011/12.

($1 = 5.458 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham)