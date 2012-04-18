COPENHAGEN, April 18 The head of Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen said on Wednesday the company's full-year guidance was realistic, after it reported disappointing third-quarter profits.

"The 2011/12 outlook is realistic...the fourth quarter two years ago is proof that this can be done," Chief Executive Tue Mantoni told Reuters.

In the fourth quarter of its 2009/2010 financial year, the group saw growth exceeding 20 percent. Strong growth is needed in the fourth quarter this year for the company to reach its full-year guidance.

Mantoni also said Bang & Olufsen expected to see a positive development in its automotive business - sales of sound systems for cars - next year.

(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)