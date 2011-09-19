(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Yaw Yan Chong
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BofA) laid off three senior executives and a junior member of
staff from its Asia Pacific commodities team on Monday but more
cuts in the team this year were unlikely, industry sources told
Reuters.
One of the four was replaced but the other departures were
part of BofA's restructuring, the sources said. The bank said
earlier this month it would cut 30,000 jobs, more than 10
percent of its workforce, and slash annual expenses by $5
billion.
A BofA spokesman declined to comment on Monday.
The business head for the Asia Pacific commodities team,
Benjamin Tsai, sent an email to some staff announcing the
departures, the sources said.
"It saddens me to inform all of you that due to the
difficult business environment, we have to take the size of the
team down in line with the firm," one of the sources quoted the
email as saying.
"The reduction is across markets and banking, and not just
from Asia commodities."
The four staff had already left the company and no more
departures were expected this year, the source quoted the email
as saying.
The four, all sales and marketing personnel, include
Australia-based managing director Peter Beaumont, and directors
Liu Bing and Hiro Kitakata from the bank's China and Japan
offices, respectively.
Beaumont and Liu were the only senior-level sales personnel
for the Asia Pacific commodities team in their respective
countries on active service, the industry sources said. Both had
worked for BofA for 2-3 years.
BofA has not replaced Beaumont and Liu. The bank has filled
the position held by Kitakata, the sources added. Kitakata had
also worked with the bank for 2-3 years.
The cuts come as Chief Executive Brian Moynihan struggles to
fix a bank whose share prices has dropped nearly 50 percent this
year.
Bank of America Corp's head of financing sales in
the region, Dan McNicholas, has also left the firm, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The Asia Pacific commodities team is facing its second round
of cuts this year. In March, at least 15 employees left the
team. Among those was Tsai's predecessor, Diego Parilla, and the
co-head of global oil trading, Mitch Rubenstein.
Investment banks provide hedging services to end-users
exposed to commodity prices, with sales and marketing personnel
at the forefront of seeking such business opportunities.
Typical customers include refiners, who need to hedge both
their exposures to crude and oil products, as well as end-users
such as airlines and shippers.
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Simon Webb and Sambit
Mohanty)