BRIEF-Aurania Resources Ltd. Announces $6.0 million brokered & non-brokered offering
LONDON Jan 7 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has closed its European power and gas desk following low demand for power and gas hedging and regulatory changes, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"The bank will continue to trade coal, commodity indices, oil, metals and US power & gas from its Houston, London, New York and Singapore offices," the spokesperson said.
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc says decided not to pay on its due date $13.7 million interest payment due March 15, 2017 on company's 6.375% senior notes due 2022
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer