LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
hired Chris Lees to run its sovereign, supranational and agency
as well financial institutions syndicate desk.
Lees joins from Citi where he had been head of European FIG
debt capital markets since 2008 and will fill the gaps left by
Stuart McGregor and Anthony Tobin who left the US bank earlier
on this year.
Lees will report to Jeff Tannenbaum, head of EMEA DCM
syndicate. Lees joined Nikko Securities in Sydney as an
associate director in capital markets in 1996 after five years
with the firm's capital markets team in London. He joined Citi
in 1999 and held various positions, including head of SSA
syndicate.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)