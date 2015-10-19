Oct 19 Information and data provider Thomson
Reuters Corp has agreed to sell BoardLink, a digital
meeting portal for directors of corporate boards, to Diligent
Corp for $10 million, Diligent Chief Financial Officer
Michael Stanton said on Monday.
The deal will expand Diligent's portfolio of secure
corporate governance and collaboration solutions for boards and
senior executives. Listed on the New Zealand stock exchange,
Diligent has a market capitalization of NZ$497 million ($338
million).
BoardLink allows board members and senior executives to
share meeting materials in a secure environment.
Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.
A Thomson Reuters spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco)