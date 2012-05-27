* Headhunters holding back process
* Need to cast the net wider
* Nurture pipeline of talent
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 28 A campaign to get more women on
to company boards in Britain could struggle to make progress
because headhunters and hiring committees are too traditional
when recruiting for senior roles, a report said on Monday.
Last year some of the biggest headhunters signed up to a
voluntary code of conduct, pledging to improve the gender
balance in Britain's boardrooms following a government-sponsored
report seeking to double the proportion of women on boards to
25 percent by 2015.
One year on, headhunters are still holding back the process
by favouring candidates who are too similar to existing board
members, the report produced by Cranfield School of Management
for the Equality and Human Rights Commission found.
"The often subjective way of making appointments ends up
replicating existing boards rather than bringing in talented
women," said Baroness Prosser, deputy chair of the Equality and
Human Rights Commission.
The proportion of women on boards of FTSE 100 companies has
risen to 16.0 percent from 12.5 percent over the past year, and
from 9.4 percent in 2004. Nine boards among Britain's blue chip
companies are still all-male.
In the FTSE 250 firms the figure is 10.1 percent and there
are 107 all-male boards.
European Union Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding in March
proposed imposing quotas in the EU if there was not more
progress, something which would be unpopular with many company
executives.
The European Commission is seeking responses in a
consultation on her proposals that closes on
Monday.
STAGE BY STAGE
The Cranfield report found that initiatives to increase the
number of female appointments often has less impact as the
recruitment process progressed. More women might be initially
included in the search, but the ultimate appointments often
remained biased towards traditional candidates.
"In the later stages of the process, which entails
short-listing and interviewing, there needs to be more effort
from headhunters and chairmen to ensure that selection practices
remain inclusive," said Elena Doldor, senior research fellow at
Cranfield.
"It is at these later stages of the process that the focus
appears to inadvertently shift from candidates' actual
competencies to the slippery notion of 'fit'."
In order to tackle the problem, executive search firms and
chairmen must work together to review the process and the
qualities that they might be looking for as well as spend more
time nurturing a pipeline of new talent.
Reporting By Anjuli Davies.