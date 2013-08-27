NEW YORK Aug 27 Gulf South Pipeline Company LP,
a unit of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP, has filed with
energy regulators to provide power generators more flexibility
to take gas out of storage during summer months, underscoring
how the growing supply of the fuel continues to structurally
redesign the electric-power market.
The proposed plan will give its customers, which include
power generators, more flexibility in drawing natural gas from
underground storage in summer, including hourly deliveries of
gas for a portion of a customer's daily use to meet demand.
Gulf South filed a request with federal energy regulators
earlier this month to implement a new fee schedule for customers
who ship gas on the line and to obtain a lease from Petal
Storage, also a subsidiary of Boardwalk, since the Gulf pipeline
is thin on storage space itself.
The company did not immediately return a call seeking
comment.
"While the ultimate level of market growth is unknown, it is
clear that demand for natural gas is growing," the company wrote
in the Aug. 13 filing to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission.
Both coal and nuclear power plants have come under increased
financial pressure from the ballooning volumes of natural gas
that have sunk prices, leaving power generators to switch on the
gas plants.
On Tuesday, Entergy announced it was closing its Vermont
Yankee nuclear power plant, citing high costs and low power
prices.
As natural gas prices sank to a 10-year low last year "the
nation's fleet of natural gas-fired, combined-cycle plants was
more heavily used than at any time in the past decade," FERC
noted in a report. Daily U.S. natural gas demand grew 4 percent
to 70 billion cubic feet per day in 2012, the highest level on
record, FERC said.
Gulf South's proposal illustrates how providers of natural
gas services are working with electric generators to develop new
services to meet their needs as the U.S. power generation
landscape changes, said Curt Moffatt, a partner who specializes
in energy regulation with law firm Van Ness Feldman in
Washington, D.C., who is working on the Gulf South proposal.
"People are continuing to think about it and continuing to
talk with the various types of generators," he said.
GAS REPLACES COAL
Inventories of natural gas historically have been built up
during summer months to burn to meet peak demand during
winter-heating season. Power generators have generally met the
nation's summer electricity needs by burning coal.
Storage operators in the so-called "producing region" or
Gulf Coast have been known to take out gas from underground salt
cavern domes during peak summer demand. It's easier to pull
supplies from salt domes than other types of storage caverns.
The summer of 2006 was the first and only time two
near-consecutive nationwide net withdrawals were recorded during
the season, historical data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration shows.
That could be on deck if electric providers continue to
drain supplies to support air-conditioning demand, depending on
how hot the summers get.
A huge wave of coal plant retirements slated for 2015 could
bring among more nationwide summertime draws, said Kyle Cooper
director of research for natural gas energy consultancy IAF
Advisors in Houston.
"Is it going to become common to see summertime draws beyond
that? It's entirely possible," he said.
Gulf South is a 7,240-mile interstate pipeline system with
peak delivery capacity of 6.8 bcf/d that gathers gas from shale
plays in the U.S. Southwest to deliver into markets along the
Gulf Coast and Southeast.
Boardwalk Partners is a midstream master limited partnership
that provides transportation, storage, gathering and processing
of natural gas and liquids. The company is majority owned Loews
Corporation, which owns and operates a hotel chain by the
same name.
Loews is also majority owner of oil and gas drilling rig
operator Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc and full owner of
natural gas producer HighMount Exploration & Production LLC.