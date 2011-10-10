(Follows alerts)
Oct 10 Units of Broadwalk Pipeline Partners
and Southwestern Energy Company have agreed to
construct a $90 million natural gas gathering system in the
Marcellus Shale.
Boardwalk Field Services and Southwestern Energy Production
Company have signed a 15-year deal for construction of the
system expected to have a delivery capacity of 275,000
dekatherms per day when ready.
Under the deal, Boardwalk will own and operate the system,
which will aid development of Southwestern's Marcellus Shale gas
wells in Susquehanna and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania.
The gathering system will interconnect with Tennessee Gas
Pipeline Company in Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania.
While Broadwalk Pipeline Partners' shares were slightly up
at $25, Southwestern Energy rose 3 percent to trade at $35.36 in
early trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)