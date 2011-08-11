* FFO per unit of C$0.66 meets expectations
* Q2 average rent rises to C$998 per suite
* Overall occupancy inches up to 97.49 percent
TORONTO, Aug 11 Boardwalk Real Estate
Investment Trust (BEI_u.TO) reported a 1.3 percent rise in
quarterly funds from operations (FFO), thanks to slightly
higher rental revenue.
In the second quarter, FFO edged up to C$34.7 million ($35
million), or 66 Canadian cents a unit, exactly equal to mean
expectations according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and up from
C$34.2 million, or 65 Canadian cents a unit, a year ago.
FFO is a key measure of performance for real estate
companies that strips out the distorting effects of
depreciation and other factors from earnings.
Rental revenue totaled C$103.8 million, up 0.4 percent from
a year ago. The REIT, Canada's biggest apartment landlord, said
the average monthly rent in the trust's portfolio for the
quarter rose to C$998 per suite from C$979 a year earlier.
Overall occupancy in the quarter rose to 97.49 percent from
97.29 percent a year ago.
Units of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust jumped 5.08
percent to end at C$49.48 on the Toronto Stock Exchange,
participating in the broad market rally.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)