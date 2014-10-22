SYDNEY Oct 23 Struggling Australian drilling
services company Boart Longyear Ltd said on Thursday it
had agreed a restructuring deal worth up to $352 million with
U.S. hedge fund Centerbridge Partners to cut debt and cut the
risk of a potential default.
Boart, the world's largest supplier of drilling equipment
and services to miners, said the restructuring involved up to
$225 million in new "covenant lite" term loans and was seeking
up to $127 million in new equity.
"We anticipate the recapitalisation will provide the company
with significant liquidity to better weather the challenges of
the current depressed markets for our drilling services and
products and the financial strength to allow more time for those
markets to recover," Boart Longyear Chief Executive Richard
O'Brien said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)