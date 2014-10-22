* U.S.-based Centerbridge Partners to provide loans, raise
stake
* Boart slammed by mining slowdown, eyeing restructure since
Feb
(Adds detail on restructuring plan, background)
SYDNEY Oct 23 Australian-listed drilling
services company Boart Longyear Ltd said on Thursday it
had agreed to a restructuring deal worth up to $352 million with
U.S. investor Centerbridge Partners to reduce debt and cut the
risk of a potential default.
Boart, the world's largest supplier of drilling equipment
and services has been under pressure as miners scale back
spending on exploration due to crumbling commodity prices and
weaker demand.
In February, Utah-based Boart, saddled with $600 million in
debt and with half its rigs idled, hired restructuring advisers
to explore its options to avoid insolvency.
Boart said the new restructuring plan involved up to $225
million in new "covenant lite" term loans and up to $127 million
in new equity.
"We anticipate the recapitalisation will provide the company
with significant liquidity to better weather the challenges of
the current depressed markets for our drilling services and
products and the financial strength to allow more time for those
markets to recover," Boart Longyear Chief Executive Richard
O'Brien said in a statement.
New York-based private equity investor Centerbridge, which
was involved in the bailout of debt-laden Australian surfwear
company Billabong International Ltd, will pay $27
million to increase its stake in Boart to 37 percent from around
12.7 percent currently. All shareholders will then be eligible
to take part in a renounceable rights offer to raise up to $84
million, underwritten by Centerbridge.
Boart will launch a buyback of up to $105 million of its
senior secured notes as part of the deal.
Shares of Boart closed on Wednesday at A$0.15, having
tumbled 65 percent in the past year, valuing the company at
$60.7 million.
The 124-year-old firm posted a net loss of $38.3 million for
the third quarter as revenues fell 15 percent to $239 million.
(1 US dollar = 1.1406 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Bernard Orr)